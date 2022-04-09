Advertisement

Chiefs players react to death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins(Kirk Irwin / CollegePressBox/MGN)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The news of the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins stunned the National Football League.

Among those expressing their sympathies are a number of players from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman had a close relationship with Haskins.

Last summer, he tweeted video of him receiving passes from Haskins during a workout.

Other reactions came in from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Josh Gordon:

