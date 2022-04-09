Chiefs players react to death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The news of the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins stunned the National Football League.

Among those expressing their sympathies are a number of players from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman had a close relationship with Haskins.

Last summer, he tweeted video of him receiving passes from Haskins during a workout.

R.I.P to my brother man!!! Fly high 💔🙏🏾 https://t.co/Ht7MEVtgV9 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) April 9, 2022

Other reactions came in from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Josh Gordon:

Prayers man…🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 9, 2022

Prayers to the Haskins family and all who knew him. 🙏 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) April 9, 2022

