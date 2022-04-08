Advertisement

Three people identified in Overland Park suspected murder-suicide

Overland Park police are investigating after three bodies were found inside a residence this...
Overland Park police are investigating after three bodies were found inside a residence this morning.(KCTV5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV, AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, have identified three people killed in a suspected murder-suicide.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, officers went to the 9200 block of Nieman Road around 10 a.m. Thursday to conduct a welfare check.

When officers arrived, the family member who had called them was there. That person had tried to contact the members of her family who lived there but had been unsuccessful.

Law enforcement went inside the residence and they found three adults who were dead. A family pet was also dead. Police identified the three dead as 71-year-old Johnnie Hill, 64-year-old Susan Hill and 34-year-old Desiree Hill.

Police have not said who they suspect the shooter was and say the investigation is still being conducted.

