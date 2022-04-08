Royals fans welcome Zack Greinke, Bobby Witt Jr. and weigh in on possibility of downtown stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals won their Opening Day home opener with help from Bobby Witt Jr., who drove home the winning run during his MLB debut.

Fans had their eye on the top prospect and their minds on talks of downtown baseball in Kansas City.

On Thursday, Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said the team is evaluating the possibility.

“We have a process underway to evaluate that, but I would just tell you that this [Kauffman Stadium] is a beautiful place to pay baseball,” Sherman said. “As it relates to baseball, because of the 81 nights a year, you can create opportunities in higher density areas for economic activity, economic growth and things that can really benefit a community. That’s our study and at the end of the day whether it’s our process or the Chiefs process, and when, we’re in communication with them, working together.”

Every Opening Day, fans walk inside Kauffman Stadium with a fresh start and high hopes.

“Opening Day is just nothing but energy,” Royals fan Jonathan Spottswood said. “Everybody in Kansas City always packing the stadium.”

Fans braved cold temperatures, rain, a little snow and strong winds to be inside Kauffman Stadium for Thursday’s home opener.

“There is a lot to look forward to. Zack is back,” Royals fan LaMont Johnson said.

Royals fan Tony Fuller agreed.

“I love that Greinke is coming back I think he’ll be our best pitcher,” Fuller said.

MLB’s top prospect, Bobby Witt Jr., did not disappoint during his Royals big-league debut.

“Bobby doing his thing,” Johnson said. “He looked really good. He got that big hit. It was perfect timing.”

Fans chanted, “Bobby, Bobby” inside the stadium.

“Bobby Witt’s a stud. All-star. Rookie of the year,” Royals fan Chris Carr said.

Royals fans told KCTV5 they appreciate the history and nostalgia of the Royals’ current home. They had mixed opinions on the idea of moving the Royals to downtown Kansas City.

“I want to keep it right here,” Carr said. “I love that it is here partially because I’m close to this area,” Fuller said. “It’s easy for me but I think being downtown is good for the city overall.”

Another fan disagreed. She said she would like the Royals stadium to stay at its current location because of the large amount of parking space. She would rather see restaurants and development added around the current stadiums.

“If they kept the same design and positioned it in a way that the city was in the background it would be a heck of a lot better than the Drury Inn and Taco Bell in the background,” Royals fan William Reifeiss said. “You could get all kinds of restaurants and bars around there. It would impact downtown proper economically.”

The lease for the Chiefs and the Royals with the Truman Sports Complex ends following the 2030 season.

“We love the Royals,” Johnson said. “No matter where they go, downtown, midtown or out here, everybody’s going to stay.”

