Olathe School District administrator accused of harassment by multiple women resigns

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe School District official who was accused of sexual harassment has resigned.

The Olathe Board of Education accepted the resignation of Rich Wilson, who was the district’s Director of Curriculum Assessment.

The resignation was effective April 6.

Wilson was accused of repeated sexual harassment by three women, KCTV5 reported this year.

They also claimed the Olathe School District ‘covered up.’

Mark Dugan, an attorney for one of the women, provided a report conducted by the district after his client complained about inappropriate comments, actions, and touching.

His client wished to remain anonymous. Dugan said she was also an administrator, an employee of the district for 18 years.

The report, an investigation conducted by a third party, acknowledges a series of incidents dating back to October 2019. Among the complaints, the employee said Wilson had repeatedly referred to her as his “work wife,” had stared at her in a way that made her uncomfortable, and had touched her thigh.

The district issued this statement back in February:

“We acknowledge and respect that situations involving misconduct carry with them individual experiences, perspectives and concerns. We never want to belittle or diminish anyone’s individual experiences or concerns. However, we feel we owe it to our community to share what we are able regarding the referenced situation and to assure them of our core values as a school district and education system.

Although we will not provide specific information out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we can share the following: Olathe Public Schools takes any and all allegations of staff misconduct very seriously and we have processes and procedures in place to investigate and address them in accordance with our board policies, state and federal laws.

Our focus is and always will be to ensure our staff feel safe and supported at work. We are committed to providing every staff member due process. As such, the referenced situation was thoroughly investigated both internally and externally, above and beyond what is required by law and our board policies. We remain steadfast in our commitment to the integrity of our organization and the core values of the Olathe Public Schools.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.