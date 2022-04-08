Advertisement

Mother, wife face charges in the disappearance of 3 children from Springfield, Mo.

Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, disappeared on March 23.
Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, disappeared on March 23.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a mother and her wife in the disappearance of three children.

Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly have been charged with three counts of interference with custody or removed from the state.

Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, disappeared on March 23. Police believe the women took the children to Arizona.

Investigators say Barnes told Beverly’s mother, the legal guardian, she was taking the kids to a court appearance on March 23. They never showed up to the court appearance.

Police contacted Barnes’ mother in Arizona. Detectives say she originally said the kids and women were in Arizona. Detectives say she later recanted that and said she would not cooperate with the investigation. Police say a children’s EBT/food stamp card was used at a Walmart in Queen Creek, Arizona. That is the last known contact.

The FBI is involved in the case. Anyone with information relating to their whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

