Lee’s Summit man submits plea in Leavenworth shooting that killed 1, injured 1

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Lee’s Summit man has submitted a plea after being charged in connection with a shooting in Leavenworth that killed one person and injured another almost two years ago.

According to the Leavenworth County attorney, 21-year-old Cody Joseph Nichols pleaded “no contest” to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. All are felonies of varying levels.

He is set to be sentenced on May 11.

County Attorney Todd Thompson said that Nichols is looking at a 24-year sentence due to his perceived criminal history, but that is ultimately determined by the judge.

Thompson’s office said that on July 18, 2020, Nichols went to Leavenworth in a stolen Nissan Pathfinder with the intention of trading it for money and drugs.

When he arrived, he met Sanquan Brooks and Collin Ireland in the 700 block of N. 13th Terrace.

It was reported that Nichols and Brooks brandished guns during the transaction. Witnesses also heard gunshots.

Nichols was found to have shot Brooks five times with a semiautomatic handgun. He also shot Ireland in the right arm.

Nichols then ran from the scene.

Brooks was able to make it back into the driver’s seat of his vehicle, where he ultimately died.

Ireland left the scene in the Nissan and Leavenworth police ultimately found him at the hospital he’d gone to for treatment of his gunshot wound.

Due to prior convictions, Nichols was not technically allowed to possess a firearm.

“This case was only resolved with the families’ approval,” the county attorney said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them. Another life was lost due to drugs.”

