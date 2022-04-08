Advertisement

Leavenworth County man sentenced in shooting death of girlfriend

Dan S. Flannagan, 67, was sentenced Friday nearly five years for voluntary manslaughter in the...
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas man was sentenced to 59 months in prison weeks after pleading guilty in the death of his girlfriend.

Dan Flannagan, 67, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, having been charged in the April 2018 shooting death of Constance Perryman.

According to a release from the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office, Flannagan had been arguing with Perryman, then his live-in girlfriend and fired a shotgun multiple times. Flannagan’s roommate testified that he found the suspect standing near where Perryman was last seen, saying “get up.”

She was later found with wounds from shotgun pellets on her arm and a pellet wound that went under her arm, ending up striking her heart and killing her. 

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a statement. “This plea took place with the family’s consent, but we know there’s never enough prison time a defendant can receive that makes the victim’s family feel whole.  A life was taken from them, no matter the circumstances of the tragedy.”

