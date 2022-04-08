Four Kansas City-area men indicted, accused of trafficking fentanyl that lead to fatal overdose

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people have been charged in connection with a fentanyl-trafficking investigation that lead to a death.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced Friday morning that the following men have been taken into custody pending a detention hearing on April 12.

Dmitry Cattell, 22, of Kansas City, Mo. — two counts of distributing fentanyl, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm.

Joseph Burgess, 21, of Kansas City, Mo. — one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Jordon Simmer, 20, of Kansas City, Mo. — one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Kelton Hill, 22, of Parkville, Mo. — one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Federal authorities stated that the four men have been involved with the conspiracy to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl or more since September 2019.

A news release stated Cattell and Simmer also participated in a fentanyl distribution that led to the death of a person in May 2020. That person was not identified.

KCPD spearheaded this effort to ensure fentanyl traffickers face the highest consequences.



We are grateful for our partnering agencies, and will continue to work each day to safeguard Kansas City from fentanyl-related deaths and overdoses. https://t.co/Y7lKzlIAj8 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 8, 2022

