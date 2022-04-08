Excluding MLB seasons impacted by Covid-19, Opening Day attendance lowest in Kansas City since 1995

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- The Kansas City Royals’ home opener in 2022 was the smallest Opening Day crowd at Kauffman Stadium since 1995.

The Kansas City Royals won a dramatic game over the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 to begin the 2022 Major League Baseball season, but there were plenty of seats available.

Obviously, this does not include the 2020 and 2021 seasons, which were impacted by Covid-19 and Covid-19 health restrictions. During the 2020 regular season, no fans were allowed in attendance and crowds were limited during a portion of the 2021 regular season.

Here are the attendance figures going back to 1991:

1991: 39,363

1992: 39,532

1993: 39,532

1994: 38,496

1995: 24,170

1996: 39,526

1997: 40,052

1998: 40,419

1999: 40,257

2000: 40,474

2001: 40,150

2002: 40,605

2003: 40,302

2004: 41,575

2005: 41,788

2006: 41,054

2007: 41,257

2008: 37,296

2009: 38,098

2010: 40,052

2011: 40,055

2012: 40,230

2013: 40,073

2014: 40,103

2015: 40,085

2016: 40,030

2017: 40,019

2018: 36,517

2019: 31,675

2020: Covid-19 season

2021: Covid-19 season

2022: 28,459

Opening Day arrived as concerns of the sport’s popularity continues to be a talking point across the country.

About 1 in 4 fans of Major League Baseball feel at least some anger toward the sport after its first work stoppage in a generation, according to a new poll, but the vast majority are still excited about the new season.

Only 27% of Americans say they are currently a fan of MLB, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll also finds 32% of Americans 45 and older say they currently are fans, but only 22% of younger adults say they are, a trend MLB management says it is working to reverse.

The 1995 Opening Day game came after a lengthy strike that ended the 1994 season and shortened the 1995 season.

