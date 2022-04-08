Excluding MLB seasons impacted by Covid-19, Opening Day attendance lowest in Kansas City since 1995
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- The Kansas City Royals’ home opener in 2022 was the smallest Opening Day crowd at Kauffman Stadium since 1995.
The Kansas City Royals won a dramatic game over the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 to begin the 2022 Major League Baseball season, but there were plenty of seats available.
Obviously, this does not include the 2020 and 2021 seasons, which were impacted by Covid-19 and Covid-19 health restrictions. During the 2020 regular season, no fans were allowed in attendance and crowds were limited during a portion of the 2021 regular season.
Here are the attendance figures going back to 1991:
- 1991: 39,363
- 1992: 39,532
- 1993: 39,532
- 1994: 38,496
- 1995: 24,170
- 1996: 39,526
- 1997: 40,052
- 1998: 40,419
- 1999: 40,257
- 2000: 40,474
- 2001: 40,150
- 2002: 40,605
- 2003: 40,302
- 2004: 41,575
- 2005: 41,788
- 2006: 41,054
- 2007: 41,257
- 2008: 37,296
- 2009: 38,098
- 2010: 40,052
- 2011: 40,055
- 2012: 40,230
- 2013: 40,073
- 2014: 40,103
- 2015: 40,085
- 2016: 40,030
- 2017: 40,019
- 2018: 36,517
- 2019: 31,675
- 2020: Covid-19 season
- 2021: Covid-19 season
- 2022: 28,459
Opening Day arrived as concerns of the sport’s popularity continues to be a talking point across the country.
About 1 in 4 fans of Major League Baseball feel at least some anger toward the sport after its first work stoppage in a generation, according to a new poll, but the vast majority are still excited about the new season.
Only 27% of Americans say they are currently a fan of MLB, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The poll also finds 32% of Americans 45 and older say they currently are fans, but only 22% of younger adults say they are, a trend MLB management says it is working to reverse.
The 1995 Opening Day game came after a lengthy strike that ended the 1994 season and shortened the 1995 season.
