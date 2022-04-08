Advertisement

Excluding MLB seasons impacted by Covid-19, Opening Day attendance lowest in Kansas City since 1995

Fans arrive early for the Kansas City Royals' home opener against the Cleveland Guardians in a...
Fans arrive early for the Kansas City Royals' home opener against the Cleveland Guardians in a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Nick Sloan and The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- The Kansas City Royals’ home opener in 2022 was the smallest Opening Day crowd at Kauffman Stadium since 1995.

The Kansas City Royals won a dramatic game over the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 to begin the 2022 Major League Baseball season, but there were plenty of seats available.

Obviously, this does not include the 2020 and 2021 seasons, which were impacted by Covid-19 and Covid-19 health restrictions. During the 2020 regular season, no fans were allowed in attendance and crowds were limited during a portion of the 2021 regular season.

Here are the attendance figures going back to 1991:

  • 1991: 39,363
  • 1992: 39,532
  • 1993: 39,532
  • 1994: 38,496
  • 1995: 24,170
  • 1996: 39,526
  • 1997: 40,052
  • 1998: 40,419
  • 1999: 40,257
  • 2000: 40,474
  • 2001: 40,150
  • 2002: 40,605
  • 2003: 40,302
  • 2004: 41,575
  • 2005: 41,788
  • 2006: 41,054
  • 2007: 41,257
  • 2008: 37,296
  • 2009: 38,098
  • 2010: 40,052
  • 2011: 40,055
  • 2012: 40,230
  • 2013: 40,073
  • 2014: 40,103
  • 2015: 40,085
  • 2016: 40,030
  • 2017: 40,019
  • 2018: 36,517
  • 2019: 31,675
  • 2020: Covid-19 season
  • 2021: Covid-19 season
  • 2022: 28,459

Opening Day arrived as concerns of the sport’s popularity continues to be a talking point across the country.

About 1 in 4 fans of Major League Baseball feel at least some anger toward the sport after its first work stoppage in a generation, according to a new poll, but the vast majority are still excited about the new season.

Only 27% of Americans say they are currently a fan of MLB, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll also finds 32% of Americans 45 and older say they currently are fans, but only 22% of younger adults say they are, a trend MLB management says it is working to reverse.

The 1995 Opening Day game came after a lengthy strike that ended the 1994 season and shortened the 1995 season.

