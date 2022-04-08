Dangerous winds topple semi-trucks in Kansas

KANSAS (KCTV) --- Dangerous wind tore through parts of Kansas on Thursday.

The winds were so strong that semi-trucks tumbled over on interstate highways.

The Kansas Highway Patrol encouraged all drivers to evaluate the weather before hitting the road.

“For 2022, this is probably the start of the wind season for what we’ve experienced,” Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said. “So it’s just a subtle reminder, or maybe even a strong reminder that motorists need to be planning ahead, be weather aware.”

Gardner says if you have to drive, focus on what you can control, which includes items like wearing your seat belt.

“You can’t control the weather, you can’t control other vehicles, you can’t control other drivers,” Gardner said. “So be mindful of what you are doing in your vehicle is very, very important.”

