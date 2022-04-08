50 area veterans, students to embark on 2-day Honor Flight trip to D.C.

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 50 area veterans and students will embark on a 2-day trip to Washington, D.C., on Wamego High School’s Honor Flight.

Wamego High School says its Honor Flight will embark on its ninth trip to share the national monuments in Washington, D.C. with honored veterans over a 2-day event.

WHS noted what makes the program unique is that 25 area veterans will be accompanied by 25 members of the Wamego High School National Honor Society, which will enrich the experience for both veterans and students.

The group will return to Wamego around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, on Lincoln St. where community members will line up with flags and signs as the bus rolls into town. The homecoming will be followed by a reception at Wamego High School, 801 Lincoln St.

The high school also said an additional feature in 2022 will include the “Red, White and Blue Cruise” event on Lincoln which will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will go until the bus reaches Wamego. The public is encouraged to cruise main street in their classic cars, trucks or motorcycles.

