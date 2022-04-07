WATCH: Bobby Witt Jr.’s first base hit drives home a run
Apr. 7, 2022
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- It didn’t take too long for Kansas City Royals third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. to make an impression.
Witt drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the Kansas City Royals up 2-1.
The thousands of Royals fans chanted “Bobby! Bobby! Bobby!” following Witt’s first professional hit.
