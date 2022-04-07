Advertisement

WATCH: Bobby Witt Jr.’s first base hit drives home a run

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., center, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., center, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on a single hit by Ryan O'Hearn during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- It didn’t take too long for Kansas City Royals third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. to make an impression.

Witt drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the Kansas City Royals up 2-1.

The thousands of Royals fans chanted “Bobby! Bobby! Bobby!” following Witt’s first professional hit.

