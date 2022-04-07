WATCH: Bobby Witt Jr.’s first base hit drives home a run

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- It didn’t take too long for Kansas City Royals third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. to make an impression.

Witt drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the Kansas City Royals up 2-1.

The thousands of Royals fans chanted “Bobby! Bobby! Bobby!” following Witt’s first professional hit.

Video below:

How bout this for an #OpeningDay script? With "Bobby! Bobby! Bobby!" chants at the K, Bobby Witt Jr.'s first major league hit gives the #Royals the lead in the 8th inning. Welcome to the Show, junior. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/L91ql19pFN — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) April 7, 2022

