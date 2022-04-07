Advertisement

WATCH: On 45th anniversary of Masters win, KC’s own Tom Watson joins honorary starters to tee off

Tom Watson hits his tee shot during the honorary starter ceremony before the first round at the...
Tom Watson hits his tee shot during the honorary starter ceremony before the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A tradition unlike any other has honored a Kansas City legend unlike any other.

Tom Watson, a Kansas City native who still resides in the area, joined golf icons Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as the honorary starters to the 2022 Masters tournament.

“I would like to say how honored I am to be with Gary and Jack,” Watson said before hitting his shot. “I’ve watched this ceremony many times in the past with Arnie (Palmer), Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson. And to be a part of this thing, I am truly humbled.”

Watson won the tournament in 1977 and 1981. One of the greatest golfers ever, Watson’s eight major wins rank sixth all time. His 39 PGA Tour wins also put him at 10th most in history.

Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Groundskeepers work on Kauffman Stadium on Opening Day of the Kansas City Royals' 2022 season.
Royals Opening Day: TV, Tickets, New Gear and Amenities at The K
Opening Day at The K
New amenities and gear at Kauffman Stadium
The route for the parade set to be held on Sunday afternoon.
Parade for national champion Jayhawks to be held Sunday afternoon
Jason, left, and Joshua Neland play catch behind the scoreboard at Kauffman Stadium before a...
Opening Day primer: What you need to know for the Royals’ first game of the year