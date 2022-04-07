Royals Opening Day: TV, Tickets, New Gear and Amenities at The K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Major League Baseball Opening Day is upon us, Kansas City! And that means Royals baseball is back at Kauffman Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know, from how to watch, how to go, and what’s new at the ballpark.

TV/Radio

Bally Sports Kansas City

610-KCSP

Game Time/Tickets

First pitch 3:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Tickets available here.

New looks at The K

Rivals Sports Bar in right field: Large TV board, over 25 televisions.

Season-ticket seats are newly-designed, include names and how long they have been members.

Added concession favorites on the Loge Level to make it easier to know where your food and drink mainstays are.

New Gear

The Royals Team Store has jerseys and memorabilia highlighting your favorite past and current players.

Jerseys include more powder-blue options to reflect the new home alternate jersey for the Royals this season.

All new designs to reflect the new jerseys debuting this season for the Royals, including:

a primary home jersey of classic white

an alternate home jersey of powder blue

a primary road jersey of gray and blue

an alternate road jersey of solid blue

The team store is also making rookie sensation Bobby Whitt, Jr., jerseys and memorabilia available for purchase for the first time.

There is also a Monarchs Legend area of the store that includes throwback jerseys and gear commemorating the historic Negro Leagues Kansas City baseball team.

