Royals announces Kansas basketball team will be at Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The celebration tour continues for the Jayhawks.

The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday morning that the Kansas men’s basketball team would be at Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day. The game against the Cleveland Guardians is set to start at 3:10 p.m.

The championship parade in Lawrence was set Wednesday to take place Sunday, April 10, at 2 p.m. The parade down Mass Street will begin at 6th Street and end on 19th Street.

The Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 in the NCAA Tournament title game Monday night in New Orleans, the team’s first national championship since 2008, and head coach Bill Self’s second national title with the school.

The team held a rally on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium after arriving back in the Sunflower State.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.