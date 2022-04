Meet Gracie!

Gracie is a 2-year-old Calico lady.

She has a huge personality and absolutely loves people!

Gracie enjoys long cuddles and deep conversations. Plus, she rocks the cutest little white socks!

If you’d like to meet Gracie, fill out an application at HSGKC.ORG or call 913-596-1000 for more information.

