Panel held in Kansas City to discuss future of sports facilities around the country

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While both the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals are exploring options for their stadiums, experts gathered in Kansas City Wednesday to discuss the future of sports facilities around the country and globally.

The Urban Land Institute and Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce co-hosted the panel of speakers that included representatives from Populous, JE Dunn and the T-Mobile Center.

The panel discussion was planned prior to recent reports that the Chiefs have been pitched options by Kansas developers.

“It just made a lot of sense with all of the stadiums and arenas that Kansas City has that we talked about the environment of sporting facilities and where it’s going in the future,” said Michael Collins, Urban Land Institute Kansas City District Council Chair. “This isn’t taking one position on anything. This is really just trying to focus on what’s being built, how are they being built, what are the questions that Kansas Citians have.”

The panel focused on trends in design, financing strategies and surrounding development near sports facilities. One speaker discussed potential for development within 450 acres of the downtown loop.

“Kansas City is the home to sports architecture. Facilities that are designed and built all across the globe are designed here,” Executive Vice President of JE Dunn Randy Bredar said. “Whether it’s renovations to existing facilities, new facilities what’s exciting to me is we can take that skill set that lives here and really show it off.”

Royals owner John Sherman said in September of last year that ownership was conducting an internal process to help evaluate options for where they play, and one of those options is to play downtown baseball.

“The downtown council came out with their vision for Kansas City in 2030 in January,” Bredar said. “They identified a ballpark as a potential catalytic type of project for downtown Kansas City.”

In 2006, the Chiefs and Royals renovated their stadiums after Jackson County voters approved a three-eighths cent tax hike lasting 25 years. The lease for the Chiefs and the Royals with the Truman Sports Complex ends following the 2030 season.

“I think the discussion around our sports arenas and facilities in Kansas City has always had a significant meaning,” Collins said. “Now there’s no better time to really focus, to see what other people have done and to take pride in what we have as well. See what’s in store for Kansas City in the future.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.