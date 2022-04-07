Advertisement

More than 28k Royals fans turn out at Kauffman for opening day

The stadium still felt packed despite the dismal weather
Royals fans still came out for opening day at The K today, despite unfavorable weather.
Royals fans still came out for opening day at The K today, despite unfavorable weather.(KCTV5 News)
By Nathan Vickers, Greg Dailey and Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Despite a day of dismal weather, Royals fans turned out at Kauffman Stadium for opening day.

The home opener was a first for Jim Ross and his son Wyatt. They tailgated before the game, though the cold blasts of wind made it difficult for Jim to light his small charcoal grill.

“It was kind of hard,” he said. “Luckily I had some help from the people next to me.”

It rained and even snowed a little throughout the day.

Many fans wore sweatshirts and heavy coats over their Royals shirts as they gathered in the lot of the Truman Sports Complex. After scaling back crowds and pregame activities for most of 2020 and 2021, some tailgaters decided to go big on parties, despite the cold.

Sabrina Gray, who has organized a tailgate group for opening day every year since 2003, decided to hire a live band to perform.

“It feels amazing,” Gray said. “We’ve had to dust the dirt off and get it back together. It’s just so exciting.”

Fans seemed excited about the return of pitcher Zach Greinke. They also seemed excited about the Royals’ young talent, particularly Nicky Lopez and Bobby Witt Jr.

“I think the on field product is going to be good this year,” Gray said. “I’m really excited.”

While the stadium felt packed, this year’s turnout of 28,459 fans for opening day was not as large as in previous years (not including the height of the pandemic). Here’s a look at the numbers from the past seven years:

  • 2021 - 9,000 (Due to COVID-19)
  • 2020 - 0 (Due to COVID-19)
  • 2019 - 31,675
  • 2018 - 36,517
  • 2017 - 40,019
  • 2016 - 40,030
  • 2015 - 40,085

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., center, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after...
WATCH: Bobby Witt Jr.’s first base hit drives home a run
Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman and his wife Marny watch a baseball game against the...
Catching up with Royals owner John Sherman on Opening Day, stadium future and 2022 season
Groundskeepers work on Kauffman Stadium on Opening Day of the Kansas City Royals' 2022 season.
Royals Opening Day: TV, Tickets, New Gear and Amenities at The K
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Royals announces Kansas basketball team will be at Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day