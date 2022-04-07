More than 28k Royals fans turn out at Kauffman for opening day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Despite a day of dismal weather, Royals fans turned out at Kauffman Stadium for opening day.

The home opener was a first for Jim Ross and his son Wyatt. They tailgated before the game, though the cold blasts of wind made it difficult for Jim to light his small charcoal grill.

“It was kind of hard,” he said. “Luckily I had some help from the people next to me.”

It rained and even snowed a little throughout the day.

Many fans wore sweatshirts and heavy coats over their Royals shirts as they gathered in the lot of the Truman Sports Complex. After scaling back crowds and pregame activities for most of 2020 and 2021, some tailgaters decided to go big on parties, despite the cold.

Sabrina Gray, who has organized a tailgate group for opening day every year since 2003, decided to hire a live band to perform.

“It feels amazing,” Gray said. “We’ve had to dust the dirt off and get it back together. It’s just so exciting.”

Fans seemed excited about the return of pitcher Zach Greinke. They also seemed excited about the Royals’ young talent, particularly Nicky Lopez and Bobby Witt Jr.

“I think the on field product is going to be good this year,” Gray said. “I’m really excited.”

While the stadium felt packed, this year’s turnout of 28,459 fans for opening day was not as large as in previous years (not including the height of the pandemic). Here’s a look at the numbers from the past seven years:

2021 - 9,000 (Due to COVID-19)

2020 - 0 (Due to COVID-19)

2019 - 31,675

2018 - 36,517

2017 - 40,019

2016 - 40,030

2015 - 40,085

