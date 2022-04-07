MoDOT encouraging drivers to help clean up litter along roadways

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation says this month is “No More Trash Bash Month”, where they encourage drivers throughout the state to help in cleaning up the roadways.

Driving around the metro you will be sure to notice an abundance of trash along the roadways, which city and state officials say they are aware of.

“We don’t necessarily like the look of it either, but we are taking steps to address that,” says Matt Killion, the assistant district engineer MODOT KC district.

He says trash build up is a common problem for the region, but he’s hoping recent steps like the recent partnership between the Kansas City downtown council, the city, and the crime commission, will help.

The groups already plan to clean up the area around the I-670 east loop starting Thursday.

MODOT says because of the pandemic they’re short staffed, which has contributed to the increased trash build up, but they plan to do more.

“Also increase our litter pickup efforts with our own staff and we are also working on a contract to do some contract litter pickup, to help supplement our litter pickup efforts,” says Killion.

The city says they also have several initiatives, including annual Spring and Summer neighborhood cleanups, and in the new budget set to kick in May 1st, there is $600,000 allotted for litter cleanup.

MoDOT officials say as they, along with the city and neighboring organizations, are working to beautify the city, it’s the community’s job to do their part in helping keep the metro clean.

“The biggest thing is to simply not litter. The majority of the trash we do see comes from vehicles that haven’t secured their load,” says Killion.

City officials say if you want to learn about how you can help and keep track of city cleanups, you can do so by going to the city’s website.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.