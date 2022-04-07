Advertisement

Missouri regulates boarding schools after abuse allegations

This undated photo shows Maggie Drew. Drew, now 29, is among several former students of Circle...
This undated photo shows Maggie Drew. Drew, now 29, is among several former students of Circle of Hope Girls' Ranch who have alleged abuse at the Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri. The husband-and-wife operators of the school have been charged with around 100 crimes combined. Religious boarding schools like Circle of Hope and a nearby facility for boys, Agape, have come under scrutiny amid tales of abuse, prompting a new state law providing greater oversight. (photo by Maggie Drew via AP)(Maggie Drew | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Fifteen years after Maggie Drew was first sent to Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch in southwestern Missouri, she says she still bears psychological scars and physical pain from abuse.

Brett Harper says he has debilitating injuries from his time at the nearby Agape Boarding School.

They are among dozens of people who say they were abused at those schools.

Those allegations helped prompt a new Missouri law aimed at reining in religious boarding schools that for decades went without any oversight by the state.

The founders of Circle of Hope face around 100 charges, some alleging sexual abuse.

Agape’s doctor is accused of child sex crimes and five employees are accused of assault.

