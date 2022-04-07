Investigation underway after 3 are found dead in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after the bodies of three adults were found in an Overland Park residence this morning.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, officers went to the 9200 block of Nieman Road around 10 a.m. Thursday to conduct a welfare check.

When officers arrived, the family member who had called them was there. That person had tried to contact the members of her family who lived there, but had been unsuccessful.

When officers went inside the residence, they found three adults who were dead. A family pet was also dead.

The police said they are investigating the incident as a possible homicide-suicide.

If you have any information that can assist the police in their investigation, you are asked to call the police department at 913-890-1374 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

