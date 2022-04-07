Governor Kelly announces $13.2 million awarded for Kansas public transit projects

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly, joined by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Administrator Nuria Fernandez and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz, announced $13.2 million will go toward 48 public transit projects across the state.

“A strong, safe public transportation system is critical to our state’s economy and quality of life,” Kelly said. “Projects like wheelchair accessible busses, upgraded bus facilities, and route and parking lot enhancements will ensure Kansans have access to adequate, safe, and well-maintained public transportation.”

That money will go to 26 transit agencies as part of the Access, Innovation, and Collaboration (AIC) Public Transit Program.

The announcement took place at the OCCK, Inc., Transportation complex in Salina in an expanded bus facility funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation and an FTA grant, with support from the City of Salina and OCCK. The 16,000 square-foot expansion was completed in November 2021.

“This work reflects the tremendous partnership between all levels of government,” Fernandez said. “In addition to funding new bus facilities and improving transit service, the grants support the purchase of low- or no-emission buses. That work throughout Kansas will accelerate the transition to cleaner, more efficient transportation system, and help keep our skies blue, our water clean and our climate more predictable by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Both urban and rural transit providers receive support from the AIC program. The projects have a total cost of about $17M, with the AIC program providing about $13M ($2M state, $11M federal) of the funds.

In the first two years of the AIC program, KDOT will have awarded $21 million in funding for a total project cost of $26 million.

“The AIC Public Transit Program combines state and federal resources that will enhance access to transit, invest in emerging technologies and form collaborations with public and private transportation providers,” Lorenz said. “I’m proud of the partnerships we’ve established to improve transportation services and options for Kansans.”

Project types include constructing bus maintenance facilities to aid in fleet management, upgraded transit accessibility following the Americans with Disabilities Act, advanced technologies, and expanded low emissions transit operations.

A map of AIC Transit projects can be found here.

