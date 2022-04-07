Champs serve up chicken in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Some members of the national champion Jayhawks went from dunking basketballs to dunking chicken fingers today.

Some folks at Raising Cane’s at 2435 Iowa St. got quite a surprise when they found themselves picking up their lunch from a national champion.

Christian Braun could be seen working the drive-thru window. He also worked the counter with Jalen Wilson and Mitch Lightfoot.

Plus, they signed autographs and had lunch themselves!

The players said that the support from fans all season has been incredible.

“Even when we got back to Topeka, airport was packed,” said Lightfoot. “It was awesome to see all our fans. They’ve supported us this entire time. It’s awesome to give back to them. They mean the world to us. Rock Chalk!”

News of the trio’s appearance quickly spread, which naturally drew quite a crowd.

