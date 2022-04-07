Catching up with Royals owner John Sherman on Opening Day, stadium future and 2022 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCTV5 caught up with Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman ahead of Thursday afternoon’s Opening Day to the 2022 season.

Sherman addressed several topics, most notably the future of playing baseball downtown or at Kauffman Stadium in the future.

Q: How are you feeling about today?

Sherman: “I’m feeling great. The lockout is behind us. It’s a beautiful day out here. I’m hearing we’re going to get some wind later, but Opening Day in April in Kansas City, Missouri — you’ve got to kind of deal with the weather you got.”

Q: What does Opening Day mean?

Sherman: “It’s a very exciting day for fans and it’s about the community. Opening Day is about much more than baseball. It’s a rite of Spring on one hand: it’s hopeful but it’s also something that our entire community will enjoy today.”

Q: What can you tell us about the future of Kauffman Stadium and the prospect of downtown baseball?

Sherman: “We have a process underway to evaluate that, but I would just tell you that this is a beautiful place to play baseball. I’ve been coming out here for longer than I probably want to tell you so I’ve got a lot of nostalgia about this place. And this complex when Ewing Kauffman and Lamar Hunt put these two buildings in here, two single sports venues side by side that was incredibly innovative at the time. But now particularly as it relates to baseball, because of the 81 nights a year, you can create opportunities in higher density areas for economic activity, economic growth and things that can really benefit a community. That’s our study, and at the end of the day whether it’s our process or the Chiefs process, and when we’re in communication with them, working together. These processes are focused on two great franchises stay here for the next 50 years and create a lot of excitement for our community and our fans

Q: What are your expectations for this season?

Sherman: “I’m looking for progress, you know, we have got some new people, you know: Zack Greinke, calling up Bobby Witt Jr. — that’s very exciting. We have a core group of veterans led by Salvador Perrez, Whit Merrifield, a couple of Gold Glovers in the outfield so we have a solid nucleus. I think the key will be the development of our starting pitchers. You know, pitching is always the key because we’ll score runs. But pitching keeps you in every game and we’ve got an army of young pitchers after Zack. They’re all really young. So it will really depend on how they develop.

