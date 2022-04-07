Advertisement

Blue Springs man charged with arson following fatal fire

The fire he admitted to setting ultimately led to the death of a 60-year-old woman in a neighboring unit
Anthony D. Jordan has been charged in connection with a fire in Blue Springs that led to a woman's death.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Apr. 7, 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs man has been charged in connection with a fire that happened earlier this week and led to his neighbor’s death.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 48-year-old Anthony D. Jordan has been charged with first-degree arson causing serious physical injury or death. That is a Class A felony.

According to court records, the fire happened in the 700 block of SW 36th Terrace in Blue Springs on Monday, April 4 at a building that was separated into two apartments.

Due to the fire, one resident was seriously injured and hospitalized in critical condition. Ultimately, that 60-year-old woman died from her injuries.

The Central Jackson County Fire Protection District then went to the scene to investigate. They determined that not only did the fire begin in the other apartment but that it was intentionally set.

A man living in that apartment, who we now know is Jordan, was taken into custody at the scene.

Jordan told police that he poured lighter fluid in the basement of his apartment and set clothing on fire. He said he set the fire because he was angry with his ex-girlfriend.

Jordan also said that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Prosecutors have requested that he be held on a $250,000/10% bond.

