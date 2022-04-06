Advertisement

Woman dies following Blue Springs duplex fire

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing
The scene at the duplex on Monday.
(Taylor Johnson)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A person injured in a duplex fire in Blue Springs earlier this week has died, according to the authorities.

The fire happened just before 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of SW 36th St.

Initial reporting was that a woman between 55-60 years old was in critical condition after being rescued from the fire.

Today, the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District said the person injured in the fire has died from their injuries.

Previous coverage: Woman in critical condition following Blue Springs duplex fire, area treated as ‘crime scene’

The investigation into the duplex fire is ongoing. It is being conducted as a potential criminal investigation, but the scene has been released.

The family is still requesting privacy. The victim’s name has not been released to the public.

