WATCH: Hoz to be a dad, shares video announcing wife’s pregnancy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a boy!

Former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer posted a video on social media Wednesday morning that his wife is expecting their first child.

Hosmer’s wife Kacie, a former Kansas City TV personality, announced their baby boy is due in September 2022.

The two were married on December 31, 2021.

Hosmer was drafted by the Royals with the third overall pick in the 2008 MLB draft. An integral part of the team’s resurgence in the mid-2010s, Hosmer spent seven seasons in Kansas City, earning four Gold Glove awards and one Silver Slugger award.

After the 2017 season, Hosmer signed an eight-year, $144 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.