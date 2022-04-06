Pet(s) of the Day: Rex and Fiona

Rex and Fiona are a bonded pair of Siberian Husky dogs available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.

Rex is 5.5 years old and Fiona is 2.5 years old.

They came to Wayside after being rescued from a puppy mill last year. They are sweet dogs who love treats, playing, exploring, and toys.

They also love people and are always up for cuddling!

They are still working on building confidence after living their entire lives at a puppy mill, so they need to go into a home with one another.

They need a home that has children 6 years old or older and has a 6-ft., fenced in yard.

If you’d like to meet Rex and Fiona reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-986-4426 to schedule a time to meet them. They’re eligible to have a Slumber Pawty with you (a weeklong “trial” run to make sure they fit well in your family before you officially adopt them)!

