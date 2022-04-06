Parade for national champion Jayhawks to be held Sunday afternoon

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) – A time and location for the parade celebrating the Jayhawks big win has been confirmed.

According to a reliable source, it will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Lawrence.

The parade will go along Mass(achusetts) Street, going from 6th Street to 19th Street.

