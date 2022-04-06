Opening Day primer: What you need to know for the Royals’ first game of the year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals take on the Cleveland Guardians Thursday at 3:10 p.m., the first game of the 2022 regular season.

Returning as the Opening Day starter for the Royals is Zack Greinke, the 38-year-old right-hander who was drafted in 2002 and pitched in seven seasons for Kansas City.

Top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. will make his major league debut at play third base after a scorching Spring Training.

The game will also be a first for the Royals’ opponents. The Cleveland Guardians have taken on a new name during the offseason and Thursday’s game will be the first time they play with the new branding.

Speaking of branding, the Royals have unveiled a new initiative to go along with their “Forever Royals” slogan. The organization has promoted a “Bring out the Blue” campaign in hopes of getting Kansas City reenergized about the Royals.

Among the additions added to Kauffman Stadium this season are sensory rooms, two located in the lower level of the stadium.

The Royals told KCTV5 that tickets are still available for Opening Day and throughout the weekend. Kansas City continues its series against Cleveland on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Fans are encouraged to purchase parking before heading to Kauffman Stadium. All parking is via mobile ticketing. Gates will open well before the 3:10 first pitch, although a specific time has not yet been given.

The game will be broadcast for TV on Bally Sports Kansas City, and for radio on 610 Sports Radio - KCSP.

