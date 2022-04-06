KC Streetcar’s $351 million Main Street extension breaks ground

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders on Wednesday are set to break ground on the KC Streetcar extension on Main Street.

The public will have its chance to be part of history by signing a piece of the rail at an 11 a.m. event across from Union Station.

Once the extension is finished, the Streetcar will go from the River Market area to Union Station (the current route), and then down Main Street to University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Back in January, around 700 tons of rails were delivered, and each stick of rail is 80 feet long, weighing 3,100 pounds. More were delivered in March, welded and installed. City officials plan on the extension being finished and ready to ride in 2025.

The extension runs along Main Street starting at Union Station and stretching south to 51st Street at UMKC. The 3.5-mile-long expansion comes in at a projected cost of $351 million, at least $174 million of which is covered by federal funding.

The current Streetcar route runs back and forth along Main Street for a two-mile stretch between Union Station and the River Market. It had cost $102 million, $64 million of which was from bonds through the city, repaid through a 1-percent sales tax collected inside the Transportation Development District. Federal grants paid for $17 million of the original project, with a separate $20 million coming from the federal TIGER program for infrastructure.

(NOTE that rendering below from the city was created before the Main Street extension was given the full green light, which is why it is marked as “Proposed”.)

KC Streetcar map from the City of Kansas City. (City of Kansas City)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.