Kansas’ national championship is most-viewed men’s title game on cable TV

Kansas players celebrate after a college basketball game against North Carolina in the finals...
Kansas players celebrate after a college basketball game against North Carolina in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas’ comeback victory over North Carolina to win the NCAA men’s basketball championship was the most-viewed title game on cable television. The Jayhawks’ 72-69 win averaged 18.1 million viewers on TBS, TNT and truTV.

That’s a 4 percent increase over last year’s title game between Baylor and Gonzaga on CBS.

This was the third time the championship game was on Turner, but first since 2018. They were supposed to have the 2020 final, but the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entire tournament on CBS and Turner averaged 10.7 million, a 13% increase over last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

