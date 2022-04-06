First Topeka Police K9 handler passes away

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department’s first K9 handler has passed away.

The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday morning, April 6, to announce the passing of former Sergeant Charlie Bowman.

TPD noted Sgt. Bowman was a member of the department for 33 years between 1954 and 1987. He and his partner Rebel were also the first members of the department’s K9 unit in 1960.

The department said some may remember when Bowman named a new TPD K9 in 2019 - Rebo, a combination of Rebel and Bowman. The pair was featured in the Topeka Capital-Journal in an article published on March 9, 2019.

TPD said Charlie and Rebel’s likeness are painted on the north wall of the Law Enforcement Center in a mural.

