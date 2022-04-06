Advertisement

Family takes to social media after wrong man is arrested in KCK

Earvin Nunnally and his family.
Earvin Nunnally and his family.(KCTV5 News)
By Angie Ricono and Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - After days of trying to free a man from jail, a KCK family took to social media to get results. And it worked.

Earvin Nunnally’s sister created a post on Wednesday and urged everyone to “Share! Share! Share!”

In the post, Keekee Nunnally calls out the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department for having the wrong man behind bars.

Nunnally pleads with police to match fingerprints and urges authorities “to do better.”

In just a couple of hours, the post was shared nearly 100 times. Comments offered support for the family. Finally, someone tagged television stations -- including KCTV5 Investigative reporter Angie Ricono. They also tagged Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree.

Dupree responded, “Thanks for tagging me. I will look into this today.”

All the attention paid off. When we asked for a statement, the district attorney’s office responded:

Earvin Nunnelly’s attorney has confirmed that charges are dropped and that the arrest was a mistake. The family is waiting for him to be released.

KCK police offered this explanation:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Transportation says this month is “No More Trash Bash Month,” where...
MoDOT encouraging drivers to help clean up litter along roadways
Some members of the national champion Jayhawks went from dunking basketballs to dunking chicken...
Champs serve up chicken in Lawrence
Keith Carnes released a statement after the Missouri Supreme Court ordered that he should be...
Keith Carnes learns of potential release
The Missouri Department of Transportation says this month is “No More Trash Bash Month,” where...
MoDOT encourages drivers to help clean up roadways