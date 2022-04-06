Family takes to social media after wrong man is arrested in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - After days of trying to free a man from jail, a KCK family took to social media to get results. And it worked.
Earvin Nunnally’s sister created a post on Wednesday and urged everyone to “Share! Share! Share!”
In the post, Keekee Nunnally calls out the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department for having the wrong man behind bars.
Nunnally pleads with police to match fingerprints and urges authorities “to do better.”
In just a couple of hours, the post was shared nearly 100 times. Comments offered support for the family. Finally, someone tagged television stations -- including KCTV5 Investigative reporter Angie Ricono. They also tagged Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree.
Dupree responded, “Thanks for tagging me. I will look into this today.”
All the attention paid off. When we asked for a statement, the district attorney’s office responded:
Earvin Nunnelly’s attorney has confirmed that charges are dropped and that the arrest was a mistake. The family is waiting for him to be released.
KCK police offered this explanation:
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.