ELECTION DAY: Results and races in the Kansas City area for General Municipal Election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCTV5 is keeping tabs on 139 races in the Show-Me State for the General Municipal Election on Tuesday.

Among the races of the highest interest were the Kansas City questions:

Question 1: Issue $750 million in revenue bonds to expand and improve the city’s sanitary sewer system

Question 2: Renew current property tax lexy for ambulance, emergency medical, hospital, and public health services for nine years

Question 3: Remove 6.82 acres of vacant land located on the west side of Searcy Creek Parkway between 210 Highway and NE 36th Street

All three questions have unofficially passed.

Thank you, Kansas City!!



Overwhelming support tonight for our healthcare heroes, infrastructure, and a better and safer city long term. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) April 6, 2022

The city of Independence held its mayoral election, Rory Rowland versus Eileen Weir, who resigned from the race. Rowland took more than half the vote, getting 5,956 in total (58.14%).

Lee’s Summit’s mayoral race was between Bill Baird and Diane Forte. Baird was elected by a margin of 7,221 (55.43%) - 5,772 (44.30%).

Proposition B in Kearney would allow the school district to borrow $44 million to acquire, construct, renovate and equip current and new school facilities. It passed by a 2,012 (64.47%) - 1,109 (35,53%) margin.

In addition to a school district director race, both North Kansas City questions passed:

Issue $140 million in general obligation bonds to repair and improve facilities currently leased, and acquire school buses; 8,042 (78.59%) - 2,289 (28.69%)

Increase operating property tax levy ceiling to operate, maintain and staff school facilities; 7,577 (71.31%) - 3,048 (28.69%)

For our election results list, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.