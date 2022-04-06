Downtown Lawrence, Mass Street still buzzing over Kansas’ basketball championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Massachusetts Street in Lawrence was bustling with families and students looking for new championship merchandise and enjoying a celebratory atmosphere.

Some admitted to staying out too late on Monday. Kevin Phenix was back at work after running through downtown with 70,000 other fans.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “A little bit of a late start this morning but just really happy for the Jayhawks.

Jessica Brown and her family had come downtown to celebrate after the game, too. She and her 9-year-old Sam treasured the memory. Tuesday morning Sam was dribbling a basketball down the sidewalk.

“I mean we’re the national champions,” she said. “It’s amazing. It’s something that doesn’t happen often. It’s awesome.”

One fan at Booth Memorial Stadium had a unique way of showing her appreciation for the team. During the celebration, she showed off a fresh tattoo on the inside of her lower lip -- the name “Agbaji”

“My roommate got ‘Ochai,’” she said, grinning.

