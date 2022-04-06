Dick Vermeil announces longtime Chiefs GM Carl Peterson will present him at Hall of Fame induction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil will be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in August.

Vermeil, who went 44-36 in Kansas City over five years, announced in a video that his former assistant and then boss Carl Peterson would present the coach at the induction ceremony.

“He’s part of our family, a great man, a great administrator, a great football guy,” Vermeil said of Peterson. “I’m really honored to have him present me.”

Vermeil coached 19 years in the NFL, amassing a 157-126-2 record. He won a Super Bowl in 1999 with the St. Louis Rams.

Peterson was the Chiefs general manager for 20 years and brought Vermeil to Kansas City in 2001. Vermeil had hired Peterson on his staff with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1976 and then ultimately the roles were reversed nearly three decades later.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 enshrinement ceremony has been set for Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. CT.

