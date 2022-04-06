Advertisement

Breezy winds to stay with KC through opening day at The K

By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Clouds will increase this evening , with temperatures holding in the 40s. Breezy northwest winds will stay with us through tonight, as temperatures bottom out near 40 degrees by daybreak on Thursday. Opening Day at The K will be blustery, with gusts up near 40 mph and chilly afternoon temperatures in the 40s. A stray shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out, but most of the area should stay dry. The breeze sticks around through the end of the week until lighter winds and warmer temperatures return this weekend.

