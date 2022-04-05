WATCH: KU great Danny Manning narrates hype video before Jayhawks, Tar Heels game

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- Who better to narrate an NCAA National Championship hype video than Danny Manning?

The former Kansas Jayhawks great, who led KU to a title in 1988, narrated the team’s hype video that was tweeted out on Monday.

“The difference between a winner and a champion is small and precise,” Manning said. “It can be defined by five short words: A Monday Night in April.”

Manning had quite the special Monday night in 1988. He scored 31 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as KU upset the Oklahoma Sooners, 83-79.

“It’s why you dream and choose to be a Jayhawk.”

Here’s the full video:

