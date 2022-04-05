Advertisement

WATCH: 2022 NCAA Tournament’s ‘One Shining Moment’

Kansas players after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game in the...
Kansas players after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- For Kansas Jayhawks fans, this year’s ‘One Shining Moment’ is even sweeter.

As they do after every tournament, the CBS Sports puts out the montage of the best moments of this year’s tournament.

Included are the St. Peter’s Cinderella run during the tournament, Coach K’s final trip to the Final Four and of course, the battle between Kansas and North Carolina.

Watch below:

