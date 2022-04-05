VIDEO: Shopping-cart crowd surfing, courtesy of a KU fan on Mass Street
Published: Apr. 5, 2022
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- There are ways to celebrate and then there are ways to celebrate.
Mass Street found some inventive ways to celebrate the Jayhawks’ fourth NCAA national championship.
KCTV5′s Betsy Webster spotted one fan crowd-surfing in a shopping cart on Mass Street.
The Lawrence Police Department also made note of the fun:
