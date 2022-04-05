Advertisement

‘Rock Chalk until I die’: Jayhawks soaking in celebration of national title run

By Emily Rittman
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans, players and coaches alike continued their celebration of the champion Jayhawks.

Kansas arrived at Memorial Stadium at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to thousands of fans that had gathered to see their title-winning team come home.

“We did this for ya’ll,” NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Ochai Agbaji said. “We have a special team, coaching staff. Rock Chalk.”

“I appreciate y’all for your love and support,” All-NCAA Tournament forward David McCormack added. “Rock Chalk until I die.”

Fans had rushed into the stadium after the gates opened at 3 p.m., still on their high of cheering for their winning team.

“Just being a student at KU and experiencing it,” Kylie Eldridge said. “They deserve it they worked for it.”

Matilda Anderson gave her message to the team.

“Congrats, you guys made history,” she said. “I’m going to remember this forever.”

A date and time for a parade have not yet been announced, though it is expected to be over the weekend.

