National champion Jayhawks come home Tuesday afternoon for rally at football stadium

The team plane is expected to arrive around 3 p.m., with a celebration set for 4:15 p.m.
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North Carolina.(Mitchel Summers)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas men’s basketball team, fresh off a national championship-winning performance Monday night in New Orleans, is set to arrive at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence in time for a rally Tuesday afternoon.

The school’s football stadium is slated to host the team at 4:15 p.m., with gates to the stadium opening at 3 p.m. Seating will only be available on the west side of the stadium, the university’s Athletic Department announced Tuesday morning.

The team’s plane is expected to touch down in Topeka from New Orleans around 3 p.m., with the team then heading straight to Lawrence from the airport.

Surface parking lots around Memorial Stadium and the Mississippi Street Parking Garage will open at 2 p.m. for fans to park. There will also be a shuttle running from downtown Lawrence and Lot 90 beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 in the NCAA Tournament title game Monday night in New Orleans, the team’s first national championship since 2008, and head coach Bill Self’s second national title with the school.

A date and time for a parade has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

