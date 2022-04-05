The Morning After: Breaking down the Jayhawks’ national title run, and cleaning up after the celebration

LAWRENCE, Ks./NEW ORLEANS, La. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas Jayhawks’ men’s basketball team completed the largest comeback in NCAA championship history Monday night, defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69, to capture the 2022 NCAA Tournament title, leaving 70,000 students flooding Massachusetts Street in Lawrence.

KCTV5 Sports’ Neal Jones joined the morning show mere hours later to break down the victory and tell us why this title is special for head coach Bill Self. (See video above)

Also Tuesday morning, city crews were out en masse cleaning up what was left behind from the massive celebration near the university campus. As thousands of students and fans partied through much of the night, there was everything---from a shopping cart crowd surfer to a Spider Man sighting. The area started clearing in the early morning hours, with Lawrence police reporting just three arrests and no serious injuries.

Reporter Taylor Johnson was live before the sun came up with some memorable images from that celebration and what workers did to clean up the area. (Also see video above)

