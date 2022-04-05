Man dies after being shot Monday afternoon in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after being shot Monday afternoon in Kansas City.

Police say they were called to the 5400 block of Michigan Avenue just after 3 p.m. for a sounds of shots call. When they arrived, officers found an apparent crime scene, but no victims. They were told a shooting had occurred and that the victim was taken from the scene in a private vehicle.

While investigating, police say the victim was found in a vehicle on Cleaver II Boulevard near Agnes. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Crime scene investigators are continuing to work the scene and investigate the incident. Anyone with information in this shooting is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. If reporters would like to remain anonymous, they can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.