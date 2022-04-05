LIVE BLOG: Kansas takes on North Carolina for the national championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday evening for the men’s college basketball championship.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from reporters, analysts and others on the title game in New Orleans.

KU fans are ready as the team arrives on the court!!! We are just under 15 minutes from game time!! @KCTV5 #ROCKCHALKJAYHAWK #kubball pic.twitter.com/OcSYRaQnyk — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) April 5, 2022

An extremely unofficial accounting of Kansas basketball legends spotted behind the bench a minute ago included Paul Pierce, Danny Manning, Drew Gooden and Nick Collision. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 5, 2022

“The window may shut, but it’s only temporary. You’re always gonna have an opportunity to get back here if you do your job.”@TheAndyKatz and @CoachBillSelf talk @KUHoops’ journey to the #NationalChampionship and keys to success tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/C4SQefMByU — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2022

Thanks for having me. Rock chalk! https://t.co/kMnPb1a89S — Danny Manning (@CoachDManning) April 5, 2022

WATCH: KU great Danny Manning narrates hype video before Jayhawks, Tar Heels game >> https://t.co/3cv71ta0yM — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) April 5, 2022

Hawks in the house pic.twitter.com/g554EiNMod — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) April 5, 2022

Paul Pierce is in the house amping up the Jayhawks fans #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/jugMtMHsHX — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) April 5, 2022

Good luck tonight! @KUHoops — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 5, 2022

Fans are still making their way inside Allen Fieldhouse. Here’s a look at the crowd now with an @AndyZKCTV5 cameo. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/iyvEPsiFbH — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) April 5, 2022

This takes me back to the days when to get concert tickets, instead of waiting *on*line you had to wait *in* line and camp out early in the morning (with pizza) at a @Ticketmaster outlet. These folks are waiting at @RustyTacoTweets in @lawrenceks. - @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/3dCjQbYKUW — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) April 5, 2022

2 teams. 1 trophy. 🏆



Watch (8) UNC take on (1) Kansas in the #NationalChampionship live on TBS at 9:20 PM ET#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/9jrwFbNReF — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2022

We’ve got all of Jayhawk Nation behind us…



And that’s all we need 💪 pic.twitter.com/u9BkHAic8J — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) April 5, 2022

It took just 5 minutes for Allen Fieldhouse to be this full. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/CnOkzH73Do — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) April 5, 2022

A few dozen people and a very good boi at KCP&L. pic.twitter.com/heujmupJAn — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) April 5, 2022

Early and loud *per usual* 👏 pic.twitter.com/d0ttUteiNv — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) April 4, 2022

Tar Heels and Jayhawks are no strangers to the big stage 🍿 #NationalChampionship@UNC_Basketball | @KUHoops pic.twitter.com/SHkvExGwOB — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2022

