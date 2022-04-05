Advertisement

Lawrence police: 70,000 partied on Mass Street, 3 arrests were made

It was estimated that between 15,000 to 20,000 Kansas Jayhawk fans partied on Mass Street...
It was estimated that between 15,000 to 20,000 Kansas Jayhawk fans partied on Mass Street following Saturday's win against Villanova.(Greg Payne/KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- It was estimated that between 15,000 to 20,000 Kansas Jayhawk fans partied on Mass Street following Saturday’s win against Villanova.

That total more than tripled on Monday night after the Jayhawks championship victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

An early estimate by city officials indicates that over 70,000 Jayhawk fans made their way to Mass Street on Monday night.

Fans started rushing Mass Street seconds after the Jayhawks defeated the Tar Heels, overcoming a 16-point deficit in the process.

Police said there were three arrests made and no serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Kansas Jayhawks won their fourth NCAA championship on Monday night. Bill Self joined a rare...
Bill Self on team: “These are some hard-rocking dudes.”
RAW VIDEO: Jayhawks head coach Bill Self speaks to media following second national title
There are ways to celebrate and there are ways to celebrate. Mass Street found some inventive...
Fans take to the streets in Lawrence after KU win
Fans in Lawrence are taking over the town after KU's win
Fans in Lawrence