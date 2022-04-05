KS governor issues State of Disaster Emergency due to “significant threat” of wildfires

KANSAS (KCTV) - Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a State of Disaster Emergency for Kansas because of a “significant threat for wildland fires” due to current weather conditions.

The Governor’s Office made the declaration Tuesday morning, warning that the weather conditions over the next six days are creating specific circumstances making it easier for wildfires to catch and spread.

The declaration will allow the Kansas County Wildland Fire Task Forces and the Kansas Forest Service staff to mobilize resources throughout the state to more quickly respond if an emergency occurs.

“This declaration will allow our state agencies to pre-position firefighting equipment and extra manpower in areas considered to be at the greatest risk,” Kelly said. “I urge all Kansans to be aware of the potential for wildland fires and to use caution when using campfires, grills and other open fires. A single spark may touch off a fire that can have devastating effects. Please keep yourself and your community safe and use extra precautions anytime you are doing any burning.”

Significant northern and northwesterly winds, with gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour, are expected throughout the week, along with very dry conditions and minimum humidity. That combination creates “extreme to critical fire conditions,” according to the Governor’s Office.

“With critical to extreme fire conditions, we must consider the safety of all Kansans and be extra cautious with any ignition sources,” said Jason Hartman, Kansas state forester. “To keep everyone safe in these conditions, it will take awareness, planning, coordination, and preparation at the local, county and state levels.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.