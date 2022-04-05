Advertisement

KC in store for thunderstorms tonight

Severe weather is not anticipated
By Erin Little
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
There is a Yellow Storm Track 5 Weather Alert in place tonight through 10 p.m. There’s a 60% chance for rain and storms. You can expect them develop between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Heavy downpours, lightning, and brief wind gusts will be possible. The risk for severe weather is very low, but not zero. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. The rain will be gone by sunrise Wednesday. A cooler push of air arrives for Opening Day at the K, with highs back into the 40s and clouds with a few sprinkles during the game.

