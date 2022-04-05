Advertisement

Kansas City, here he comes: Bobby Witt Jr. makes Opening Day roster

FILE - Kansas City third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. fields a ball against the Texas Rangers during...
FILE - Kansas City third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. fields a ball against the Texas Rangers during an alternate training site baseball game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson are among baseball's most intriguing rookies this summer. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Greg Dailey and The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The wait is over.

Bobby Witt Jr., the No. 1 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, has made the roster for Thursday’s Opening Day, the Royals announced.

Witt, who was selected as a shortstop out of high school with Kansas City’s first pick in the 2019 draft, has played third base throughout spring training. He slashed .406/.441/.781, going 13-for-32 in 12 games during the spring.

Witt represents the future, along with young pitchers such as Brady Singer and Kris Bubic who started to take their lumps the past couple of seasons. The present has been represented by catcher Salvador Perez and outfielder Whit Merrifield, a pair of veterans in a clubhouse that has continued to trend younger and younger in recent years.

And the past? That would be Zack Greinke, the former Cy Young winner, whose trade to Milwaukee more than a decade ago allowed the Royals to piece together back-to-back World Series teams even as he chased riches elsewhere.

In one of the surprising moves of the offseason, Greinke agreed to a deal to return to Kansas City, hoping to keep his career going where it all began while simultaneously lending his experience to an otherwise youthful starting rotation.

He is slated to start Opening Day on Thursday, April 7 at 3:10 p.m.

The Morning After: Breaking down the Jayhawks’ national title run, and cleaning up after the celebration
