Kansas City, here he comes: Bobby Witt Jr. makes Opening Day roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The wait is over.

Bobby Witt Jr., the No. 1 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, has made the roster for Thursday’s Opening Day, the Royals announced.

Witt, who was selected as a shortstop out of high school with Kansas City’s first pick in the 2019 draft, has played third base throughout spring training. He slashed .406/.441/.781, going 13-for-32 in 12 games during the spring.

Witt represents the future, along with young pitchers such as Brady Singer and Kris Bubic who started to take their lumps the past couple of seasons. The present has been represented by catcher Salvador Perez and outfielder Whit Merrifield, a pair of veterans in a clubhouse that has continued to trend younger and younger in recent years.

And the past? That would be Zack Greinke, the former Cy Young winner, whose trade to Milwaukee more than a decade ago allowed the Royals to piece together back-to-back World Series teams even as he chased riches elsewhere.

In one of the surprising moves of the offseason, Greinke agreed to a deal to return to Kansas City, hoping to keep his career going where it all began while simultaneously lending his experience to an otherwise youthful starting rotation.

He is slated to start Opening Day on Thursday, April 7 at 3:10 p.m.

